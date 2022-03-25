Netflix Keeps Playing Games; Spoiler Alert: It's Going to Win

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) isn't just acquiring filmed content these days. The leading premium streaming service is also collecting gaming companies, and it probably won't take long until investors see all of the pieces coming together. The company turned heads last summer when it hired video game executive Mike Verdu to head its new effort to provide new diversions for its subscribers. It didn't take long for Verdu to get going. By November Netflix officially entered the mobile gaming market, and by the end of 2021 it had 10 different apps based on its properties available for Android and iOS devices. Netflix is just getting started. This month alone it has now acquired two small developers. It kicked off March by announcing the purchase of Finnish mobile game maker Next Games. This week it revealed that it's snapping up Boss Media Entertainment, the company behind the popular strategy role-playing game Dungeon Boss. Why is Netflix getting its head into the game when it's doing so well serving the filmed content streaming market? It's a smarter move than you probably think, but let's play this development out.