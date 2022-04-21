|
21.04.2022 17:12:56
Netflix Looks to 100 Million Existing Viewers to Boost Revenue
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported first-quarter results on Tuesday. The company shed subscribers for the first time in years. The streaming pioneer was a massive winner during the initial stages of the pandemic when billions of people were spending nearly all their time at home. Now that demand for in-home entertainment is normalizing with economies reopening, Netflix looks to existing viewers to boost subscriber growth. Management estimates nearly 100 million people watch Netflix on shared accounts, and they should be paying for the service instead. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
