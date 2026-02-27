Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
27.02.2026 18:43:32
Netflix Lost. Netflix Won. Film at 11.
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has officially ended its bid to acquire the studio and streaming operations of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD). The target company had a week to think about a raised bid from Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ: PSKY), and came back leaning toward a Paramount deal in half that time.Pending regulatory approval, it's a done deal. Netflix shares opened Friday's trading 11.6% higher on the news. Warner Bros. stock fell by roughly 2% and Paramount soared more than 18% higher. Combined, the three stocks added approximately $40 billion of market value today.Was this the best outcome for Netflix? Maybe not from an industry domination perspective, but it certainly puts Netflix in a less stressful financial situation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
