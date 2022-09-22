|
22.09.2022 13:30:00
Netflix May Be Down, but This Winning Stock Isn't Going Anywhere
There's no two ways about it. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock has been tough to hold onto this year. In the wake of two consecutive quarters of subscriber losses, shares are currently priced more than 65% below their all-time high, and that's with their respectable rebound from June's low. The advent of rival services like Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO Max and Walt Disney's Disney+ are taking a toll on the streaming pioneer's dominance of the market.But if you think Netflix stock is to be avoided as a company past its prime, think again. This old dog is learning a new trick that could rekindle its growth and its stock. More than that, current Netflix subscribers remain incredibly loyal to the service, choosing it more than any other streaming option when they turn on their TVs.That's not an arbitrary claim either. Market research outfit Hub Research polled 1,600 adults last month and found that for 23% of them, Netflix is the first place they go when they want to watch television. That's better than the other top-six streaming platforms ... combined. Perhaps more notably, that figure is nearing cable television's ever-declining status as consumers' first TV-viewing choice, which slipped to 28% in Hub's most recent poll.Continue reading
