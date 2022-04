Netflix May No Longer Be a Hypergrowth Company, So Is It Still a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the course of its history as a publicly-traded company, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has treated its shareholders very well. Provided one held the stock through all its ups and downs over the years, a $1,000 investment at the IPO would be worth $189,000 today. On the other hand, that same investment was worth more than $500,000 at the end of 2021. And 2022 has not been kind to the streaming leader.Subscriber growth has been slowing for several quarters now, but this most recent report sent shares tumbling more than 37%. It appears that Netflix's time as a hypergrowth company may be behind it, at least in the near term.So what does that mean for the stock as an investment? Is now a good time to buy shares at a steep discount? Let's take a closer look.Continue reading