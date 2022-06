Netflix Might Have a Secret Weapon to Outrun Disney+

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The streaming wars accelerated in earnest during the pandemic. Demand for in-home entertainment surged as governments worldwide issued stay-at-home orders. Kids were sent home from school and workers home from offices, while entertainment venues were forced to close temporarily. Against that backdrop, media companies thought it was an excellent time to invest in their streaming services. That's when Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) flagship service Disney+ gained prominence to challenge streaming pioneer and leader in the field Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX).Disney+ is gaining momentum on taking the leadership position, but Netflix might have a secret weapon to hold The House of Mouse at bay. Continue reading