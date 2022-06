Netflix Must Do This to Succeed in Video Games

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Increasing competition in the streaming market has led several companies to diversify their offerings. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has done this by moving into games with its launch of Netflix Games in November 2021.While Netflix is taking a step in the right direction by offering additional services, the company may have bitten off more than it can chew with its gaming service. Here's what Netflix needs to succeed in the incredibly competitive world of gaming.Netflix announced that it lost 200,000 subscribers in Q1 2022. The disappointment led to a complete shift in priorities for the company, resulting in content cancellations, a recently announced ad-supported tier, and a larger focus on games. The last has resulted in Netflix acquiring three game developers in less than a year: Boss Fight Entertainment, Night School, and Next Games. These studios' output varies considerably, from popular mobile games to acclaimed indie titles to tie-ins with familiar franchises such as The Walking Dead.Continue reading