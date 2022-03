Netflix raises prices again for subscribers in UK and Ireland

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Maker of Bridgerton and The Crown increases cost of packages for second time in less than 18 monthsThe cost of watching Netflix hits from Bridgerton to The Crown is to increase, as the streaming platform raises its prices for subscribers in the UK and Ireland for the second time in less than 18 months.The move, the latest sign of the financial toll the growing competition is taking on the world’s most popular service, follows a round of price rises for UK subscribers in December 2020 and those in Ireland in March last year. Continue reading...