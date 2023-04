Netflix Reports, But Investors Are Happier About These 2 Other Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Markets were mixed on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) losing ground but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) rising slightly. All three indexes had a relatively quiet day, drifting close to the unchanged level throughout most of the afternoon.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading