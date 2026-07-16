Bell Aktie
WKN DE: A2AHC2 / ISIN: CH0315966322
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16.07.2026 17:41:01
Netflix Reports Earnings After the Bell. Here's the Biggest Question I Think the Streaming Giant Needs to Answer to Get the Stock Back on Track
Streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report its second-quarter earnings for its fiscal year 2026 after the market closes on July 16. A conference call between management and Wall Street analysts will follow.While all earnings reports are important, there is particular focus on this one, given how much the stock has struggled. Netflix is down nearly 19.5% this year.Netflix had been crushing it as recently as the middle of last year, when shares hit an all-time high.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Bell AG
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14.07.26
|SPI-Wert Bell-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Bell von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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07.07.26
|SPI-Papier Bell-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Bell-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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30.06.26
|SPI-Wert Bell-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Bell von vor 10 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
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26.06.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Zürich: SPI fällt mittags zurück (finanzen.at)
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26.06.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Zürich: SPI präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart leichter (finanzen.at)
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23.06.26
|SPI-Titel Bell-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Bell von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
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16.06.26
|SPI-Papier Bell-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Bell von vor 3 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
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10.06.26
|Handel in Zürich: SPI schlussendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.at)