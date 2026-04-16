Founder Aktie

Founder für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 936949 / ISIN: BMG3654D1074

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16.04.2026 23:27:13

Netflix Reports Strong Earnings and Co-Founder Reed Hastings' Departure. But Here's the Real Reason the Stock Is Getting Crushed in After-Hours Trading.

Despite solid first-quarter earnings results, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock crashed nearly 9% in after-hours trading, as of 5:26 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 16. Netflix reported $1.23 earnings per share, well above its usual level, largely due to the $2.8 billion breakup fee it received after deciding to withdraw from a bidding war over certain Warner Bros. Discovery assets.Warner Bros. had to pay Netflix the fee because, after it had formally agreed to a deal with the company, Paramount Skydance launched a hostile bid, forcing Warner Bros. to resume negotiations with Paramount and, in turn, opening a bidding war.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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