Netflix Said To Be On Acquisition Radar Of This Tech Giant

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has shed over 52% for the year-to-date period even as the company has embarked on a turnaround plan following a massive loss of net paid subscribers earlier this year. A report explored the possibility of the streaming giant being an object of interest to another large-cap tech company.What Happened: Software giant Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) could make a shy at Netflix, given CEO Satya Nadella’s past track record of pursuing inorganic growth or growth via acquisitions, Reuters reported.See Also: Best Technology Stocks Right NowSince assuming the reins of Microsoft in 2014, Nadella has been focusing on pricey acquisitions, the ...Full story available on Benzinga.com