Netflix Stock: Bear vs. Bull

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The investment thesis for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has changed dramatically over the last year. With falling subscriber numbers and the development of an advertising platform, Netflix's business model is changing. As a result, the stock fell nearly 70% from its all-time high in November 2021. Is there any reason investors should own Netflix stock, or are the company's best days behind it?During its second quarter, Netflix lost 970,000 subscribers, but it wasn't nearly as many as the 2 million management projected in its first quarter. Despite falling subscribers, Netflix's revenue rose 8.6% year over year (YOY). This growth is possible because the average revenue per membership grew in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. Continue reading