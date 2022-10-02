|
Netflix Stock: Bear vs. Bull
Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock price plunged about 60% this year and erased nearly four years of gains. The bulls fled as the streaming video giant's subscriber growth stalled out and its operating margins declined. Challenging comparisons to its pandemic-era growth, intense competition, and rising interest rates further exacerbated that sell-off.But after that painful rout, Netflix's stock looks historically cheap at 21 times forward earnings. Could this struggling stock stage a massive comeback in the near future? Let's review the bear and bull cases to decide.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
