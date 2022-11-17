|
17.11.2022 11:15:00
Netflix Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?
After registering monster growth over most of the past decade, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) hit a bit of a rough patch at the start of 2022. The business lost a combined 1.2 million subscribers in the first two quarters of 2022. Many investors consider this a new phase for the company after huge pandemic-fueled gains and rising competition. With Netflix shares down a whopping 48% this year (as of this writing), should investors consider scooping up the top streaming stock as we look toward 2023? Let's take a closer look. In the third quarter, Netflix resumed its trend of bringing on new customers to the platform after losing members in Q1 and Q2 earlier this year. For the quarter that ended Sept. 30, the business added 2.4 million net new members, bringing the total to a staggering 223.1 million. The fastest-growing market continues to be the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, which added over 1.4 million new subscribers in the quarter. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
