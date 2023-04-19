|
19.04.2023 18:40:26
Netflix Stock: Should You Buy the Dip?
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock was down following its first-quarter earnings report on April 18. While profits were slightly better than Wall Street expected, the company delivered revenue guidance for the next quarter that was below expectations. Since more than doubling from its lows last year, the stock is up 9.5% so far this year. The market had anticipated a stronger outlook, given Netflix is in the process of rolling out paid sharing and ad-supported plans that are designed to boost the number of paying users on the service. But Netflix is delaying the broader rollout of paid sharing until the third quarter, which means the revenue benefit will be pushed back. Given that revenue only increased by 4% year over year (8% excluding currency changes), investors are understandably anxious to see better revenue growth. Instead, management said to expect more of the same next quarter.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!