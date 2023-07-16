|
16.07.2023 15:21:00
Netflix Stock: These Analysts Are Extremely Bullish Headed Into Earnings
As earnings season ramps up, this week's roster of quarterly updates will importantly feature streaming service specialist Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Investors will be looking for insight into some important catalysts that seem to be picking up steam recently.The market's high hopes for the company as of late are in stark contrast to the sentiment one year ago, when shares were trading at less than half of their current value. Despite the stock's astronomical 153% rise over the past 12 months, analysts are extremely upbeat about the stock headed into its earnings report on Wednesday. Indeed, four analysts went out of their way last week to express their bullish view for shares. A handful of analysts raised their price targets for Netflix stock last week, with most of them rating the stock a buy (or equivalent). The four most bullish analysts come from UBS, J.P. Morgan, Citi, and Wedbush. UBS and J.P. Morgan analysts both lifted their 12-month price targets for the stock last week to $525 and $495, respectively, both emphasizing how the rollout of paid sharing has likely been materially positive for the company. Citi analyst Jason Bazinet, who has a $500 price target on the stock, says investors will likely also give attention to the company's nascent advertising business, which he thinks the company will provide an update on in during the earnings report.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Nachrichten zu Netflix Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Netflix Inc.mehr Analysen
|17.07.23
|Netflix Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.07.23
|Netflix Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.07.23
|Netflix Buy
|UBS AG
|05.07.23
|Netflix Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.06.23
|Netflix Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Netflix Inc.
|400,20
|1,16%
