05.01.2024 12:50:00
Netflix Stock Aims for $500. Is It Enough to Pull Investors Away From Streaming Competitors?
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock has been flirting with a big milestone heading into 2024. The company's price approached $500 per share in the final weeks of 2023 to mark a huge rebound from the post-pandemic low of $175 set in mid-2022.The stock isn't near the all-time high of $690 set back when digital entertainment demand was soaring in 2021. But Wall Street is clearly optimistic about Netflix's return to strong subscriber growth and its quickly improving finances.With those positive factors in mind, let's look at whether $500 might be a pit stop on the way to bigger milestones for Netflix investors in 2024 and beyond.
