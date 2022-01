Netflix Stock Crashes 22%: Is It a Good Value Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) benefited from a huge wave of new subscriber signups, as people looked for things to do at home during lockdowns. However, subscriber growth has been slowing ever since that initial surge cooled off in the spring of 2020.Last week, investors finally lost their patience. Weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter subscriber growth and a fairly dismal forecast for the first quarter caused Netflix stock to plunge 22% on Friday. Yet this pullback could make Netflix an attractive value stock in 2022.Netflix's subscriber growth moderated significantly in 2021. The company grew its paid streaming membership base by 18.2 million users last year. For comparison, Netflix reported a record 36.6 million paid net additions in 2020, and it averaged just over 28 million paid net additions over the previous two years.Continue reading