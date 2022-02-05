|
Netflix Stock Crashes 25%: Is the Fall Justified?
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares crashed 25% after reporting fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Jan. 20. While the stock has recovered a bit since then, the sudden drop appears to be due to new guidance from management. Netflix told investors to expect lower-than-average subscriber growth in Q1. Was the fall in the price justified or was it an overreaction to the bad news? What follows is a closer look at the subscriber guidance and a calculation of the magnitude of the impact. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
