Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
03.02.2026 23:33:00
Netflix Stock Dips Below $80. Time to Buy?
It would be extremely difficult to find anything wrong with Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) financial performance in 2025. Its revenue surged 16% year over year to $45 billion as subscribers crossed 325 million globally. Even more, that growth was on top of 16% top-line growth in 2024. Further, the makeup of Netflix's growth is impressive, too. In addition to pricing and subscriber growth contributing to its paid membership revenue, its nascent advertising business saw revenue soar, accounting for about 3% of total revenue in 2025. Further, Netflix achieved all this growth while significantly expanding its operating margin.Yet even with this impressive business performance, the stock is down 10% since the beginning of 2025 and about 40% from a high achieved just last summer. With shares now below $80 even as the business seems to be firing on all cylinders, is now a good time to buy shares of Netflix?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
