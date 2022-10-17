|
Netflix Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week
If Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has a "Tudum" moment in the works, this would be a great week to pull it off. The world's leading premium video streaming service announces fresh financials after Tuesday's market close. A lot is riding on the third-quarter performance, and the only near-certainty here is that the stock will be on the move one way or another this week.Netflix was forecasting a return to sequential subscriber growth for the quarter back in July. There's also growing buzz within the analyst community about the new ad-supported tier that it will roll out in two weeks. Wall Street's warming up to Netflix again. The stock is up more than 40% since its springtime low, but it's naturally well below the all-time highs it hit late last year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
