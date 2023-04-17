|
17.04.2023 16:15:00
Netflix Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) dropped the ball over the weekend. The leading premium video streaming service was promoting a live reunion for the cast of the latest season of its Love Is Blind dating show on Sunday night. It was literally a missed connection. Technical issues prevented the broadcast from airing. The reunion will be available -- now pre-recorded -- starting Monday afternoon.It can't afford to drop the ball again this week. Netflix reports its first-quarter results on Tuesday afternoon. There's a little more heft than usual to the financial update. Another missed connection would be brutal. Love may be blind, but Wall Street sees everything. Founder and longtime CEO Reed Hastings revealed earlier this year that he was stepping down. The stock is trading marginally higher since Hastings' announcement, so the consensus appears to be that it will be business as usual in his absence. Programming and content guru Ted Sarandos was serving alongside Hastings as co-CEO since 2020. It was simply just a matter of time before the leadership baton was fully handed over, but instinctively everyone will be dissecting the first quarter's performance under the new normal. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!