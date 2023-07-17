|
17.07.2023 16:00:00
Netflix Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week
Earnings season is here, and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is one of the early voices chiming in with fresh financials this week. The leading premium streaming video service will report its second-quarter results after the market close on Wednesday.Netflix investors have to feel pretty good heading into the critical update. The stock enters this trading week 50% higher so far in 2023. Zoom into a more critical time frame, and the shares are up 37% since initially selling off the day after a disappointing first-quarter report in April. Momentum is clearly on Netflix's side. Even an initially poorly received performance -- as the market saw last time out -- isn't fatal. This doesn't mean that shares are coated in Teflon. Netflix still has a lot to prove this time, especially given its buoyant stock chart. Let's take a closer look. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
