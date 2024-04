Netflix Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

If you're a Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) investor -- like me -- it's OK to be excited and nervous. You have every right to be excited. The stock is beating the market with its 27% gain this year, more than doubling if we stretch the starting line to the beginning of last year.You should also be nervous because it reports its first-quarter results shortly after Thursday's market close. Expectations are high, and with great upticks come great responsibilities. Netflix will need another strong financial update if it wants to build on its stellar gains over the past 15 months.Momentum is on the side of the bulls. Netflix stock hit another 52-week high this month, something that it has now done for six consecutive months. But this isn't an all-time high for the premium digital video pioneer. Netflix is still 12% away from taking out the all-time peak it scored in late 2021. With the stock's tendency to move sharply higher or lower after fresh financials, it could be there by the end of this week if things go right.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel