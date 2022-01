Netflix Stock Has a Lot to Prove Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's showtime at Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). The world's leading premium streaming service reports fresh financials shortly after the closing bell on Thursday, and there's always a lot riding on the fresh quarterly results. Netflix set viewership records with Squid Game during the fourth quarter. It also set new high-water marks with its movies, with Red Notice in November and Don't Look Up in December ranking as its most-watched films -- within the first 28 days of release -- of all time. We know that the Netflix audience was engaged, but did it grow materially? Will Netflix hit the guidance it established three months ago? Let's take a closer look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading