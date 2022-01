Netflix Stock in 2022: Bull vs. Bear

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It wouldn't be an easy task to find a stock that has performed better than Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has over the past decade. The leading streaming-service business has generated a fabulous return of over 2,500% since January 2012 compared to the S&P 500's return of just 228%. Growing the customer base, which now sits at 221.8 million, has been key to Netflix 's booming success. But when the business reported its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results last week, investors sent the stock tumbling more than 20% the next day. The main culprit was management's disappointing guidance of just 2.3 million subscriber additions in the current quarter, far less than Wall Street's expectation of 6.9 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading