Netflix Stock in 2023: Bull vs. Bear

Most readers likely have a strong opinion about the direction Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), one of the most well-known consumer-facing internet businesses, is heading. The global entertainment heavyweight is at an interesting stage of evolution, going through changes that could benefit it over the long term or slowly diminish its dominance.Let's consider both the bull and bear cases for this streaming leader looking at 2023 and beyond.After Netflix shed 1.2 million subscribers in the first six months of 2022, naysayers thought the company's days of rapid expansion were history. But Netflix proved this wasn't the case, adding 7.7 million customers in the fourth quarter, meaningfully exceeding management's internal forecasts. Even the mature UCAN (U.S. and Canada) region gained users, highlighting that there is still demand for excellent content here at home.