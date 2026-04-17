Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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17.04.2026 04:21:00
Netflix Stock Is Down, and It Could Get Worse. Here's Why Shares Could Fall Even More.
Shares of streaming pioneer Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) sank in after-hours trading on Thursday, falling to about $98 after the company released its first-quarter earnings report.While the business is still expanding, the market's negative reaction makes sense. A closer look at the results and management's outlook reveals a company that is undeniably maturing.Of course, Netflix's business isn't doing poorly. On the contrary, it's thriving. But in the context of the stock's high valuation, there are some things to be concerned about. In fact, I'd argue that a case can be made for the stock falling as much as 30% more from here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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