Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
11.02.2026 11:30:00
Netflix Stock Is Down 15%. Should You Buy the Dip?
With shares down 12% year to date and a whopping 19% during the past 12 months, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock has fallen out of favor on Wall Street. Analysts are nervous about management's planned $82.7 billion acquisition of Warner Bros., which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026, pending the necessary regulatory approvals. Although Netflix's revenue and earnings continue to grow at a respectable clip, some fear that a deal of this size could burden its balance sheet (the streaming giant has reportedly secured a $59 billion loan to help with the purchase) and fail to create real value for shareholders. Let's discuss the pros and cons of the planned acquisition to decide if Netflix's stock price dip is a buying opportunity or a sign to stay away.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
