Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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28.04.2026 19:43:00
Netflix Stock Is Down 32%. Here's Why It's a Screaming Buy.
Trading at $91 per share, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is well off its 52-week high of $134 as of this writing on April 27. The dip in its price presents an opportunity for investors who can see Netflix for what it really is: a company that's positioned to dominate the streaming world. Yes, Netflix is ubiquitous in the United States, but there's a more compelling story outside of the U.S. Netflix has a largely untapped addressable market. It's also a business that's rapidly expanding beyond streaming, with surging free cash flow that's only strengthening the company's ability to grow.Netflix currently reaches only 45% of its total addressable market. This realization is a huge win for investors because it means that Netflix, even though it's already quite large, still has plenty of room to grow. The streaming giant is available in more than 190 countries and is focusing on creating localized content to engage people in their own languages and cultures. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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