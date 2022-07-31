|
31.07.2022 12:48:00
Netflix Stock Is Playing Catch-Up to Disney, but That Could Soon Change
Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has a well-told history when it comes to success with TV and movie franchises. From The Muppets and Toy Story to Marvel and Star Wars, the company controls a deep bank of properties and connected characters, providing it ample opportunities to create an array of content and tie-in products. For example, 2015's Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens made more than $2 billion at the global box office, while Star Wars toys generated almost $760 million in revenue the following year.Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has just a fraction of Walt Disney's character-driven IP. Netflix does have a line of Stranger Things merchandise and mobile games, but the company is still relatively new to the franchise space and all the opportunities it represents. However, with Netflix Originals like last year's Army of the Dead and the recently released The Gray Man, Netflix is starting to build its own cinematic universes.With this in mind, there's a lot Netflix can learn from Walt Disney about creating profitable brands that fans fall in love with.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
