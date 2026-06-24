Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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25.06.2026 01:16:00
Netflix Stock Is Trading Near a 52-Week Low. Is It Finally a Buy?
Shares of streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) have had a brutal year. The stock peaked near $134 in the middle of 2025, and it has since fallen roughly 46% to about $72 as of this writing, recently touching a fresh 52-week low. For a name that was one of the market's standout performers just a year ago, that is a stunning reversal.So, is the beaten-down stock finally a buy? With the stock down and second-quarter results scheduled to be released July 16, this is a timely question worth consideration.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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