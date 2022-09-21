|
21.09.2022 16:30:00
Netflix Stock Just Got a Whole Lot More Interesting
In this video, I will talk about how the sentiment toward Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) is changing as we get more information about the ad-supported tier. More and more analysts are turning bullish on the company, which was not the case a couple of months ago, when the company lost 1 million subscribers. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.Continue reading
