Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
03.01.2026 12:21:00
Netflix Stock Just Keeps Falling. Is It Finally a Buy?
After a prolonged period of strong performance, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock has been under pressure recently. The timing is not a coincidence. The company just signed for a massive strategic (but risky) shift, prompting investors to reassess what they think the streaming service specialist's stock is worth.In early December, Netflix entered into a deal to buy the studio and streaming assets of Warner Bros. after Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) completes a separation of its Global Networks business into a new company called Discovery Global. The deal values the assets at roughly $72.0 billion in equity value and about $82.7 billion in enterprise value. The problem is twofold: Investors don't seem to like the deal, and it's going to take a long time for the deal to close, if it even closes at all. Specifically, Netflix expects it to take 12 to 18 months to close.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
