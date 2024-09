Netflix Stock Just Quietly Hit a New All-Time High. 5 Reasons It Could Have Further to Climb.

When it comes to streaming video, there's Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) -- and then there's everybody else. The company is the undisputed pioneer in internet-delivered television, and it remains the one to beat in many respects. While the streaming wars have largely faded from sight in recent years, Netflix continues to be the dominant player in the space.Netflix hit a new all-time high this week, surpassing $700 per share and quietly eclipsing its previous watermark set in late 2021. This adds to its already monumental gains. Since its IPO in early 2002, Netflix stock has soared 63,725% as of Wednesday's close.While Netflix has largely stayed out of the limelight in recent years, there's reason to believe the stock still has further to climb.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool