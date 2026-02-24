Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
24.02.2026 17:00:00
Netflix Stock Keeps Dipping: Is It Finally Time to Buy?
For years, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock has felt impenetrable. From their lows in 2022, shares kept marching higher, showing no signs of slowing. That is, until the last few months. Netflix stock is now in a 40% drawdown, driven by fears over its proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, which could load the business with debt.Are investors overreacting to this potential deal? Let's look into the details of Netflix's business right now and see whether it is time to buy the dip on this storied compounder.A surprise announcement hit the entertainment industry in December last year when Netflix announced it intended to acquire Warner Bros. from Warner Bros. Discovery, giving it intellectual property (IP) from the likes of HBO and the storied namesake movie studio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!