Netflix Stock Soared in Early 2024: Here's Why

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) rose 38.6% in the first half of 2024, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The media-streaming veteran anchored its gains around two robust earnings reports, and the company signed potentially game-changing deals with two popular sports leagues along the way.Let's start with the financial reports.A powerful fourth-quarter report inspired a strong price jump in January, while an equally impressive showing in April led to a sharp price drop instead. Investors shrugged off analyst-stumping Q1 results to focus on a modest full-year revenue forecast and the end of subscriber addition reports. But analysts helped the skeptics digest Netflix 's healthy cash flows and earnings over the next couple of weeks, erasing the drop in a flurry of bullish research notes.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool