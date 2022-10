Netflix Stock Soars After Ending Streak of Subscriber Losses: Does That Make Netflix Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After two consecutive quarters of subscriber losses, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) ended the horrible streak by adding over 2 million subscribers in its most recent quarter. This video highlights the significant figures from Netflix's third-quarter earnings announcement to determine if Netflix stock is a buy right now.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 20, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 21, 2022.