03.04.2023 15:13:02
Netflix Stock Up 109%: Too Late to Buy?
Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) fell as low as $162 last year but rocketed to as high as $396 recently. At the current share price, the stock is up 109% from its 52-week low last year.Low expectations for subscriber growth led to a perfect setup for the rally. The service unleashed several releases in the second half of the year that contributed to a net subscriber increase of 2.41 million in the third quarter before accelerating those gains to 7.66 million to end the year. One Wall Street analyst sees more upside for the stock, as the company rolls out paid sharing and ad-supported streaming plans.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
