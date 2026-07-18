Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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18.07.2026 23:23:00
Netflix Stock's Last Decade Was Spectacular. But What Will the Next Decade Look Like?
On July 18, 2016 (about ten years ago to the day), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares closed at a split-adjusted $9.88. A $10,000 investment at that price would have bought about 1,010 shares, and with the stock at about $68 as of this writing, that stake would be worth about $68,500 today. That works out to a compound annual return of about 21%. The same $10,000 in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) would have grown to roughly $35,000, before dividends.That return wasn't earned comfortably, though. Holding meant sitting through some ugly weeks, including that very one: the day after Netflix's second-quarter 2016 report showed subscriber growth coming in well below the company's own forecast, shares sank 13%.Anyone who bought into that plunge did even better, turning $10,000 into nearly $79,000.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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