Netflix Subscriber Growth Is Back. Time to Buy the Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After two straight quarters of subscriber declines, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) just showed that its growth story isn't dead.The streaming giant added 2.4 million subscribers in the third quarter, better than its guidance of 1 million. That, and fourth-quarter guidance that called for another 4.5 million new subscribers, elicited cheers from the market, and the stock jumped 14.4% after hours Tuesday, following the earnings release. Netflix grew subscribers in all four regions with particularly strong growth in the Asia-Pacific region, where it added 1.43 million new members and still has a large market to penetrate. While the return to subscriber growth provided much-needed good news for the company, that wasn't the only thing moving the stock.Continue reading