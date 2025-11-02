SHIFT Aktie
Netflix Teams Up With Hasbro and Mattel to Create New "KPop Demon Hunters" Toys. Does it Signal a Shift in Strategy for the Streaming Giant?
Congratulations are in order for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Its self-made KPop Demon Hunters movie released in June has been a massive hit for the streaming platform. It's technically Netflix's most successful film ever, in fact, racking up 325 million views in just the first three months it was available to subscribers.And now toy makers Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) and Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) are getting in on the craze. Mattel intends to manufacture a range of collectibles, figures, and more beginning next year, while Hasbro intends to focus on games and plush toys related to the wildly popular movie. Netflix appears to be as excited about the revenue prospects of these licensing agreements as Hasbro and Mattel are. And, maybe it should be.It all raises an important question for current and would-be Netflix shareholders, though: Did Netflix just graduate from being a mere streaming middleman to being a full-blown media and entertainment powerhouse?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
