Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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14.10.2026 23:48:50
Netflix To Cut About 1,000 Jobs As Streaming Giant Sharpens Focus On Growth
(RTTNews) - Netflix (NFLX) is laying off roughly 6 percent of its workforce, or about 1,000 employees, as the streaming company looks to prioritise resources and control costs. The cuts will primarily affect its product, technology, legal and human resources teams.
Co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters told employees that Netflix's business remains strong and is on track to meet its full-year forecast, while the company continues investing in areas expected to drive growth and innovation.
The layoffs come weeks after Sarandos acknowledged that Netflix was not growing as quickly as he would like. While the company remains profitable and a dominant streaming player, viewing time has stagnated, with recent subscriber growth supported by its password-sharing crackdown and cheaper ad-supported plan.
Netflix has also expanded into live sports, documentaries and video games as it competes with YouTube and other streaming platforms. The company is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on October 20.
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Nachrichten zu Netflix Inc.
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20:26
|Netflix streicht rund 1000 Jobs (Spiegel Online)
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16:09
|Netflix to cut 1,000 jobs as growth concerns mount (Financial Times)
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12.10.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Netflix-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Netflix-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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06.10.26
|dailyAktien: Netflix – Erste Stabilisierungssignale (NewsTool)
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06.10.26
|dailyAktien: Netflix – Erste Stabilisierungssignale (NewsTool)
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05.10.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Netflix-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Netflix-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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05.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Netflix stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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29.09.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank Research hebt Netflix auf 'Buy' - Ziel 95 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Netflix Inc.
|07.10.26
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.09.26
|Netflix Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.09.26
|Netflix Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.09.26
|Netflix Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|21.08.26
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.10.26
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.09.26
|Netflix Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.09.26
|Netflix Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.09.26
|Netflix Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|21.08.26
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.10.26
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.09.26
|Netflix Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.09.26
|Netflix Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.09.26
|Netflix Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|21.08.26
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.04.26
|Netflix Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.03.26
|Netflix Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.01.26
|Netflix Halten
|Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW)
|21.01.26
|Netflix Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.12.25
|Netflix Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Netflix Inc.
|63,18
|0,38%
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