Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
28.01.2026 08:46:00
Netflix vs. Alphabet Stock: Which Is the Better Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years?
For investors looking for a good investment, one good filter is to think deeply about a business's durability. Is it a company likely to still be performing well 10 years from now? This helps rule out businesses that may be too risky for a portfolio in the first place. Two companies with durable traits that come to mind are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX).Both companies have dominant brands in their respective spaces.While Netflix's business is the more focused of the two, with most of its revenue coming from subscriptions to its streaming service, it also has an emerging advertising business. And, of course, its streaming service is made up of an exhaustive library of licensed content, but more notably, many popular original series and movies as well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!