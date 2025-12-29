Spotify Aktie
WKN DE: A2JEGN / ISIN: LU1778762911
29.12.2025 21:00:00
Netflix vs. Spotify: Which Streaming Giant Is Poised for a Comeback in 2026?
Both Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) had great starts to 2025, but investors soured on the streaming giants in the back half of the year. Shares of both have fallen between 25% and 30% since midyear as poor earnings results have weighed on the stocks.But with the drop in price for each stock, investors may have an opportunity to scoop up shares of a great company at the forefront of a long-term growth trend in streaming media. One of the streaming companies stands out as a great opportunity heading into 2026.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
