Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
27.01.2026 11:15:00
Netflix vs. Warner Bros. Discovery: Wall Street Sees Downside in 1 of These Media Stocks but Says Buy the Other
One of the biggest stories in the stock market in recent months is Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) planned acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) and the ensuing drama. Netflix proposed to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery's film and television studios for an enterprise value of nearly $83 billion, including about $11 billion of debt.However, Paramount Skydance has jumped into the fray and tried to buy Warner Bros. in its entirety, which includes the cable assets that Netflix has no interest in. Warner Bros. continues to choose Netflix as the buyer, but Paramount isn't backing down. In recent months, Warner Bros. stock has surged, while Netflix's has collapsed. Wall Street analysts see downside in one of these stocks but recommend buying the other.Image source: Netflix.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
