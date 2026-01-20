Warner Bros. Discovery Aktie
WKN DE: A3DJQZ / ISIN: US9344231041
|
20.01.2026 14:01:27
Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery Amend Acquisition Agreement To All-Cash Transaction
(RTTNews) - Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD), Tuesday announced that they have amended agreement for Netflix's pending acquisition of Warner Bros. to an all-cash transaction, which is expected to boost shareholder value.
The revised deal continues to be valued at $27.75 per WBD share. Also, the shareholders will receive the additional value of shares of Discovery Global following its separation from WBD.
Moreover, the simplified transaction structure is expected to enable WBD stockholders to vote on the proposed transaction by April 2026.
In the pre-market hours, NFLX is trading at $89.06, up 1.20 percent on the Nasdaq.
