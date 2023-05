Netflix warns UK broadband firms of crackdown on password sharing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Streaming service tells Sky, Virgin Media and BT they may face backlash from customersNetflix has warned telecoms companies including Sky, Virgin Media and BT to brace for a potential backlash from customers who view its films and TV shows through their services, as the streaming service prepares to crack down on the widespread practice of password sharing that allows millions of British homes to watch for free.Netflix, which is getting tougher with password sharing as one of a number of moves to increase profitability amid slowing rates of new subscriber growth, has estimated that about 100m homes that pay for its service globally share their passwords with friends and family. Continue reading...