Netflix Waves Goodbye to Its Red Envelope Roots

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Once upon a time, an upstart company called Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) redefined how people consumed movies and TV shows. It all started with those iconic red envelopes, which brought DVDs right to people's doorsteps and opened up a whole new world of entertainment in their living rooms.And now it's time to bid a nostalgic farewell to those crimson carriers of cinematic joy. As announced in the company's first-quarter 2023 letter to shareholders, Netflix will officially pull the plug on DVD.com on Sept. 29, 2023, marking the end of a 25-year era.Let's take a stroll down memory lane and remember the glory days of Netflix's DVD service, a time when "queue" entered our vocabulary and binge-watching took root. From the humble beginnings of mailing DVDs to its Qwikster misstep, and then onward to the pending closeout of the DVD service, Netflix's journey has never been boring.Continue reading